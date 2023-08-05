The qualifying change needed to make Formula 2 fair

Formula 2 drivers are having to gamble with their potential careers thanks to a qualifying format that places extreme emphasis on a single lap.

The established feeder category to F1, a strong result can help land a driver a berth on the sport’s biggest stage. However, a poor result can spell disaster, with a fine line often separating the two.

And it begs the question; is it right that a driver’s fate is linked to random events outside of their control and, more specifically, a weekend format that places a disproportionate emphasis on a single session?

To an extent randomness and luck are part and parcel of all sports, but for the most part, an individual is still able to consistently shine.

A footballer player for a lowly team can excel with their individual talents, same in tennis and other ball sports.

In motorsport, a driver’s fate is inextricably linked to the ability of the team, and therefore the quality of its mechanics and engineers.

And while that’s part and parcel of professional sport, the very premise of feeder categories is to offer drivers the opportunity to showcase their wares, not to reward those who have the ability to spend the most to secure the best seats.

That will always happen regardless, someone has to win and most will lose, but the playing field currently isn’t equal, or a sporting front.

Under the current format, Formula 2 drivers have a single practice session that feeds into a 30-minute qualifying. It is there that the problem lies.

The outcome of that qualifying session determines the grid for both the Sprint and Feature race; a good result sets up your weekend, while a bad one condemns it. There are no second chances; a driver must deliver on a single lap.

Now, you might say, that’s what quality drivers should be able to do, and you’re right. However, as juniors, these drivers are not the finished article and make mistakes, some more than others.

As a result, through no fault of their own, they can be caught out by a mistake by a rival that draws a red flag, or a poor strategy call by the team which times its run wrong. It’s these elements that currently place drivers at risk.

So the question is, does the qualifying format need to change – can it change – to spread that risk? It can never be eliminated, but as it stands a single mistake can jeopardise a significant percentage of the season.

Among the drivers, there is currently little appetite for change.

They understand the issue but see no better solution than what is currently employed. Though perhaps that’s more a product of a lack of proper consideration.

Standard practice in Formula 2 qualifying sees drivers venture out for an initial lap before returning to the pits and bolting on a new set of tyres before running again a few minutes later. The session is effectively already divided in two.

Could that be formalised, with the fastest lap from the opening 15 minutes determining the grid for the Sprint race, and the second half the grid for the Feature?

It’s not perfect and still places an emphasis on delivering on a single lap, but means one mistake doesn’t necessarily ruin an entire weekend.

An argument mounted against it is the lack of track time available, but again, it would require little or no change to current timings; enough time for cars to complete a timed lap at perhaps 12 minutes into the session and return to the pits.

Divide the 30-minute session into two 12-minute segments and the flow of qualifying doesn’t change to the viewer, but it removes some of the risk for teams and drivers – it offers them a second chance to get it right, or wrong.

A similar concept to this is already used at Monaco, too, with the field divided in half because of traffic on the streets of the principality, so the track time argument does not hold water.

The other consideration is tyres, with that already a limiting factor.

Drivers effectively have only a single set of tyres for use in practice, limiting running there which in itself can increase the risk for qualifying.

The bigger teams with better simulation tools can do a better job or react if the baseline set up is not where it needs to be. While all F2 teams operate the same Dallara car, there is a difference from the top end of town to the bottom in terms of resources available.

Could another set of tyres lead to increased running in practice before feeding into a revised Formula 2 qualifying format? Would that be a more equitable way to go about it?

At the moment, the category and its participants can’t see the problem. They’re happy with the format, accept it for what it is – at least when publicly quizzed on the matter.

Behind the scenes, there is an acknowledgement that the format has its limitations, and that the excuses offered are flimsy.

Formula 2 will introduce a new car next season. It brings with it the perfect opportunity to tweak the format and afford drivers a fairer sporting chance.

Afterall, this is not a showcase for the team’s technical nous but the breeding ground for future world champions.