Slade replaces Oliphant for QR TCR round

Supercars driver Tim Slade will sub for Tom Oliphant at next weekend’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series round at Queensland Raceway.

Slade, who campaigns the #31 PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro in the Repco Supercars Championship, will drive the Ashley Seward Motorsport Autoglym Lynk & Co entry at QR in place of ex-BTCC driver Oliphant, who will be in the United Kingdom getting married.

“It’s disappointing to be missing the Queensland race however it couldn’t be for a better reason. I will be in the UK marrying my girlfriend of 13 years, Gen, who has supported me through my entire motorsport career,” said Oliphant.

“ASM and Autoglym have found a great replacement and I wish them the best of luck up in Queensland. I will be back and pushing to get my next win under my belt at Sandown in September,” concluded Oliphant.

Slade – who himself was married in late 2022 – recently participated with the team at a test day, having first test for the team back in 2020.

“With Supercars running 12 rounds and only two or three test days it’s beneficial to find seat time in other categories and I enjoyed the TCR competition last year, it’s good hard and close racing,” he said.

“The Lynk & Co has a pretty good history in Europe and been extremely successful over there, and from my limited TCR experience it’s the most enjoyable TCR car that I’ve driven,” said Slade.

“I tested Ash’s Alfa a couple of years ago and raced the Honda at Bathurst, but the Lynk & Co drives the closest to a normal rear wheel drive car in comparison.”

The drive is not Slade’s only upcoming gig beyond Supercars, with the PremiAir Camaro driver confirmed for the 2023 Yokohama World Time Attack at Sydney Motorsport Park next month.

There, he’ll compete in the 1000hp (745.7kW) Nissan S13 Silvia-based ‘Tanuki’ – which he tested earlier in the year at Queensland Raceway – formerly known as ‘Hammerhead’.

Round 4 of the 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Series takes place on August 11-13 at Queensland Raceway as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

Stan Sport’s coverage will begin at 11:30 AEST on Saturday August 12.