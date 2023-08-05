Ricciardello fights for Sports Sedan victory

A thrilling Precision International Sports Sedan Series race at Queensland Raceway has been won by Tony Ricciardello in his Alfa Romeo/Chev.

The West Australian, who has ten titles to his credit, had to fight his way through from third in the early running to take the win in the 13-lapper Race 1 by 3.4s over Steven Tamasi (Calibra/Chev) and Jordan Caruso (Audi/Chev).

It was the latter who topped a shortened qualifying session. His best lap was a 1:06.9008, while Ricciardello missed out on a final shot for pole due to the session being Red Flagged. Tamasi was third fastest in front of series leader Ash Jarvis (Monaro/Chev), Darren Currie (MARC II Mustang), Michael Robinson (Monaro), Anthony Cox (Saab/Dodge) and Ryan Humfrey (Falcon/Chev).

Caruso led the start, while Tamasi was able to edge out Ricciardello for second. The three quickly skirted away for the rest of the field, with Caruso able to hold off his pursuers until an engine glitch forced him to slow on Lap 4. Tamasi and Ricciardello raced on for another seven laps. Ricciardello tried on several occasions to get by.

On Lap 12, the Alfa driver hit the lead at Turn 1 and went on to take the win ahead of Tamasi. Caruso laboured on to hold third as Jarvis maintained a points-earning fourth throughout.

Behind the Monaro driver, there was a close six-car scrap that ultimately went to Cox after he overtook Robinson and then Currie in the latter stages. Just behind the latter was Humfrey and then followed Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev), Chris Donnelly (Falcon/Chev), Wil Fercher (Toyota 86/Chev) and Jake Camilleri (MARC I Mazda).

Further back were Matt Longhurst (Honda Integra), Travis Condon (Corolla/Chev), Ash Bright (Commodore) and Fergus Coutts (Mazda RX7). Several other drivers were also in the mix but retirees, were Steven Lacey (Chev Camaro) with boiling fuel, and Nick Smith (RX7/Nissan Turbo) jammed in second gear.

The Precision International Sports Sedans will be on track again on Sunday at 12:15 and 15:30.