One make wins to Buckley, Wood and Robotham

Alice Buckley led all the way to take a Toyota 86 win over her more seasoned rival, Lachlan Bloxsom, while the race for third raged throughout. Meanwhile, Excel victories went to Jack Wood and Jaylyn Robotham.

After she took pole position earlier in the day for Round 4 of the TGRA Scholarship Series ahead of Bloxsom, Buckley withstood enormous pressure from her more seasoned rival throughout their first race of the weekend. The two were well ahead of the race for third, which had several in contention.

Initially, Glen Ebert ran with the leaders, as did Mason Harvey, who started brilliantly from sixth position to fourth. Harvey then engaged in a dice with Ebert and was able to get past before both fell to Charlie Parker.

Harvey repassed Ebert and then challenged Parker while Ryan Tomsett, Ben Stewart and Lincoln Taylor were brought into the contest. Ultimately there was contact between Tomsett and Harvey in a melee at Turn 6 that disrupted the order. It cost the former 5s and put the latter out of the race with front suspension damage.

At the flag, Parker was third from Taylor, with Salvatore Imbrogno fifth in front of Ebert, Connor Roberts, Shayne Nowickyj and Stewart.

The second Excel race of the weekend was won by Jack Wood. Jaylyn Robotham led from the start and, for several laps, withstood the challenge, firstly from Wood, then his brother George Wood. Jack Wood regained second later and then went on to pass Robotham for the win.

Tyler Collins and Zane Rinaldi were close behind, while Alice Buckley picked up spots and was next in sixth. There was an extended Safety Car to retrieve the Bradley Smith and Aston Davies cars which had both come to grief at Turn 2 with significant damage.

There was another Safety Car in Race 3 after Dylan Capstick went off at Turn 1, and Josh Dremel lost a wheel shortly after. Robotham won what was another tight encounter with many position changes, this time over Rinaldi, Jack Wood, Buckley, Collins and George Wood.