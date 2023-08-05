Grubel extends Formula Open lead

Australian Formula Open series points leader Trent Grubel has extended his margin with victory in the opening encounter of Round 4 at Queensland Raceway. The open wheel category was one of several categories that comprised the second round of the Shannons Trophy Series.

The first race of the weekend for the category finished behind the Safety Car, and Grubel, who was at the wheel of his Tim Macrow Racing-prepared Dallara F312, crossed the line ahead of earlier generation Dallaras of Gilmour Racing’s Chris Gilmour (F307) and third-placed Ryan How (TMR F308/11).

Grubel had to work hard for his victory, however. How edged him out of pole position as the pair were the only drivers to dip into the 1:06s. Just missing out on joining them was Miles Bromley (TMR F308/11) ahead of Gilmour, Ryan Astley (99 Motorsport F308/11), TMR’s Winston Van Laarhoven and Jon Collins (GR F308/11).

In the Formula 4 Mygale M14 ranks, it was AGI Sport’s Brodie Norris who was the pacesetter ahead of Patrizi Corse’s Ryan McMillan with AGI’s Peter Bouzinielos the next best. TMR’s Tom Gallagher was next ahead of teammate Hanming Huang and Kristian Janev (AGI).

It was Gilmour who was best away at the start of the race, and he split the front row pair and went straight to the lead. Grubel slotted behind and ahead of How as the three quickly put a gap on Astley, Bromley, Collins and Van Laarhoven.

Lap after lap, Grubel challenged Gilmour before he finally completed the job on Lap 8. Just before Kristian Janev’s AGI Sport Mygale M14 F4 stopped on the front straight with a blown turbo. It put the remainder of the race under Safety Car conditions.

Bromley had passed Astley on the second lap and finished fourth as Collins was ahead of Van Laarhoven. Among the F4s, it was Norris who was in front throughout. He came home ahead of McMillan and Bouzinelos.