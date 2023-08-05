Bezzecchi takes British Grand Prix pole, Miller second

Marco Bezzecchi claimed pole in treacherous conditions at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix for the VR46 Ducati team.

In heavy rain, the Italian rider was 0.270s faster than Jack Miller as he sealed the top spot for the second race weekend in a row after also qualifying at Assen prior to the summer break.

Bezzecchi ended the session in the gravel after suffering a big crash with just over a minute to go, but he was up on his feet and his time remained unchallenged in the closing moments with yellow flags displayed.

His team-mate, Luca Marini, also fell foul of the conditions as he crashed at Turn 1 shortly before Bezzecchi’s accident.

World champion Francesco Bagnaia was also a faller as he held second place with seven minutes to go. The Lenovo Ducati rider made his way back to pit lane but did not get back out for another lap, although his time was good enough for fourth place on the second row.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo struggled in the conditions and will start the British GP in last position on the factory Monster Energy Yamaha after a disastrous Q1.

The 2021 world champion had a huge moment at Turn 16 and made no impression on the time sheets as he now faces an uphill task from the back of the grid.

Aussie Miller wasted little time in throwing down the gauntlet at the start of Q2 on the factory Red Bull KTM, setting the pace with a lap in 2:15.629s.

Miller was knocked off the top spot by Bezzecchi (2:15.359s) but held on to second place on the RC16 as he prevented an all-Ducati front row.

Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez was third quickest, just under two tenths down on Miller’s time and 0.412s off pole. Marquez also crashed towards the end of the session at Turn 1 in atrocious conditions but was unhurt.

Augusto Fernandez – second in Q1 – was fifth on the GASGAS Tech 3 KTM from VR46 Ducati’s Marini, with Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) and Aprilia’s Maverick Viñales completing the top eight.

Martin’s team-mate Johann Zarco was ninth ahead of Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder.

Franco Morbidelli, who went through to Q2 after leading the times in Q1, was 11th with Friday pacesetter Aleix Espargaro in 12th on the factory Aprilia.

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez was down in 14th position after the Spaniard missed out on a place in Q2, with Pol Espargaro 15th on the GASGAS Tech3 KTM on his return to action from injury for the first time since the opening round of the championship in Portugal.

The wet conditions look set to remain for Saturday’s Sprint race although the weather is expected to improve for Sunday’s main race.