Racing Together makes Toyota 86 Series debut

Racing Together will make its debut in the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series at Round 2 as part of the Shannons Trophy Series at Queensland Raceway this weekend.

The FIA-awarded indigenous race team will see 16-year-old Karlai Warner race a Neal Bates Motorsport-prepared and managed Toyota 86 this weekend for Round 4 of the TGRA Scholarship Series.

Karlai was one of the initial cohort of 12 to 17-year-olds to join Racing Together when it was formed by Garry and Monique Connelly in an effort to increase indigenous youth participation in motorsport.

She began as a tyre technician while competing in karts before a spell behind the wheel in the Queensland Excel Series.

“It’s been great racing the Excel but this opportunity to drive a Toyota 86 in a series that is recognised as a pathway to higher levels of motorsport is fantastic so I’m really looking forward some great racing,” Warner said.

“Racing Together has taught me new skills, allowed me to race, and meet so many new people, which would never have happened if the program did not exist.”

“Racing and helping prepare a Toyota 86 will take the team to whole new level and we’re really looking forward to a weekend of thrilling racing action,” he said.

Racing Together initially started at its Logan City, Queensland base, but moved to a larger workshop at QR earlier this year as it expanded its Excel programme which Warner had been a part of.

“Over the past three years Karlai has developed a real talent behind the wheel and she and the team are excited about being able to put their skills to test in such a highly-regarded grassroots motorsport category,” said Garry Connelly.

“Our thanks go to Toyota for providing this opportunity that will help grow the skills and experience of the team and further inspire other indigenous kids to see what opportunities there are for them in motorsport,” he said.

In its inaugural season, the TGRA Scholarship Series was created to offer developing drivers an opportunity to quality for the Toyota 86 Series, with twelve of the 34 entries at the opening round of the 86 Series at Townsville in July coming directly from the Scholarship field.

Qualifying for the TGRA Scholarship Series starts at 11:05 local time/AEST on Saturday August 5, with Race 1 at 15:00 that afternoon. Tickets to the event at Queensland Raceway are free.