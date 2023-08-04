Szafnauer in talks over quick F1 return

Otmar Szafnauer has confirmed to already holding discussions over a possible swift return to F1 following his remarkable recent exit from Alpine.

Just 18 months into his role with Alpine, after 13 years with Force India/Racing Point, Szafnauer was axed on the Friday of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend alongside sporting director Alan Permane, who had worked at Enstone for 34 years through the organisation’s various guises.

Szafnauer and Permane still executed their duties at Spa-Francorchamps through Saturday and Sunday before departing, helping Esteban Ocon score eighth position, with neither expected to be on the sidelines for long.

Szafnauer has confirmed to Speedcafe he has been placed on 12 months’ gardening leave by Alpine as part of his severance terms, precluding him from working with another F1 team for that period.

Despite the situation, there are other opportunities in the pipeline.

“Twelve months means no Formula 1 teamwork, but there are other things in Formula 1 I can do,” he said to Speedcafe following the race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit last weekend.

“So I could go and work for an engine manufacturer, for example, help them, or I could go work for F1 Experiences and help them, or Formula 1 or the FIA. So maybe I’ll be around in less than 12 months.”

Asked as to whether he had already received offers, Szafnauer replied: “I’ve had discussions.”

Beyond the 12-month period, Szafnauer has not ruled out the possibility of being back on the pit wall in some guise in the future.

“If a situation arises where I could be of help to a team, on the pit wall as a team principal, I would definitely take that opportunity,” said Szafnauer.

“That’s what I’ve been doing for the last 15 years. That’s what I know.”