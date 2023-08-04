Nashville to host 2024 IndyCar finale

The Nashville circuit will host the next season’s NTT IndyCar Series finale on September 13-15, 2024, IndyCar has confirmed.

The long-rumoured move sees the event shift from its traditional August timing – with this year’s running taking place at the 2.17-mile (3.49km), seven corner street circuit this weekend – to the mid-September date currently occupied by Laguna Seca.

The 2024 Nashville final will run through the city’s honky-tonk district, which boasts entertainment venues owned by famed country music names including Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and a many others.

The end of each day of the event will include a ‘takeover’ of Broadway with live performances and street party, while the city’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center will host the 2024 IndyCar Victory Lap celebration on Monday September 16.

“The fact that IndyCar has chosen Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as the crowning event is a testament to our fans, partners, stakeholders and truly the Nashville hospitality industry as a whole,” said Matt Crews, CEO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

“The ability to promote our city and state year-round and bring our race into the heart of Nashville is an absolute honour. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix continues to grow to levels that I never dreamed could have been possible.”

“Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix team are ready to host a can’t-miss, action-packed event that transforms the NTT IndyCar Series season finale and elevates it to an even higher peak on the global stage,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp.

“Next year’s race in Nashville will be an unbridled celebration of the most fierce and competitive motorsport on the planet, set against the backdrop of an innovative and breathtaking stage that includes one of the premier global entertainment districts in the world. We’ll have more to share soon on an entire weekend of activities, both on and off track, that fully taps into the growing reach and relevance of an ascendant and marquee city.”

IndyCar has confirmed that Lagune Seca, which will host this season’s 17th and final round on September 9-10, will remain a fixture on the calendar, with its new timing yet to be determined.

“WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca remains a beloved, historic venue for our teams, drivers and fans in an important and scenic market,” Miles said.

This weekend’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville kicks off with Practice 1 on Friday August 4 at 16:00 local time/0700 AEST Saturday August 5.