Jamboree to light up Willowbank Raceway this weekend

The Jamboree Drag Racing event returns to its spiritual home at Willowbank Raceway this weekend with over 150 racers from across Australia and New Zealand set to take to the track over two days.

Since its inception in 1991, the Jamboree has provided the most memorable moments in sports compact drag racing history.

Some of the world’s quickest and fastest sports compact cars will be on track, with all eyes on New Zealand’s Rod Harvey in his Toyota who is returning after a significant crash at the Winternationals less than two months ago.

A mammoth effort from Harvey and his crew has seen the 5.7s car repaired after flipping in the final round of Pro Mod at June event, with his return this weekend a pre-cursor to the World Sport Compact Challenge in Orlando, Florida in October this year.

Joining Harvey in the Factory Extreme class will be a strong field of eight of the quickest and fastest sports compact cars in Australia, spearheaded by George and Rodney Rehayem out of the PAC Performance stable in Sydney in their Rotary powered Mazdas and Domenic Rigoli in his Nissan 350Z among others.

In addition to the strong entry list in Factory Extreme, Pro compact and Pro Turbo fans will enjoy the biggest entry lists since prior to COVID with nine entries each.

Pro Mod has a strong field of seven cars, with a mix of turbocharged and supercharged combinations set to take to the track with National Championship contenders Neil Murphy, Peter Gratz and Stew Walsh taking the opportunity to race without the pressure of being a championship round.

The event will also double as the final major event before a major track upgrade is set to take place at Willowbank Raceway, with an $11.6 million-dollar grant from the Federal Government Community Development Grants program announced in 2022 set to commence later in August.

The works will include the track surface, lighting, new amenities, and other building works.

Queensland Raceway next door will host Round 2 of the 2023 Shannons Trophy Series this weekend, too.

Qualifying for the 2023 Brisbane Jamboree kicks off on Saturday morning at 09.30 local time/AEST.