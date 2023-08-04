eSeries Preview: Sensation Showdown in Spa

Since the drivers first set their eyes on the Green Flag all the way back on the 31st of March, the GT3 action has been intense.

We’ve seen intense action from nearly the entire field at Round 8 from the Red Bull Ring. Dan Yeaman and Ben Faulkner put on an intense display.

We’ve seen the hardest of luck, when leaders found lapped traffic in Round 3 at Phillip Island multiple cars struggled to find the right way around.

And heading into Friday night’s final fling, we need to look back at the season that was and ponder how our title contenders ended up where they were.

Mathew Dench started the season in the Ferrari 488 GT3. Bathurst showed Dench’s prowess in navigating a tricky opening lap, fuel saving, tire management and then he wound up with a P2 for his troubles.

Heading into the final race his season has been about consistency. Dench has finished 2nd place in 5 races this season, 3 of those whilst looking at the rear wing of Damon Woods. Its been that consistent margin building each week, whilst also not losing sight of the competition when it is his turn to have an off race. The one blight on his season was the track limits violation at Spielberg which happened alongside missing the Safety Car pit window.

But that night also opened the door for the competition, so who’s complaining!

The ever capable Caple may not have thought he would be in this position come the end of the season, given that his season started with a hefty penalty in the first race at Bathurst after contact at Skyline caused a few cars to trip over each other in the dying stages.

Since then he has showed flashes of out and out pace, and that he can get the elbows out with the best Australian Sim Racing has to offer. Tire management has been his Achilles Heel this season, and he has struggled to maintain the pace throughout the 45 minute races.

24 Points separates him from Dench, and heading into the final race the championship is a possibility, but a very distant one.

The Speedcafe.com eSeries has been something different and the first real endeavour into the Sim Racing space by Speedcafe, so we hope you’ll join us on Friday 4th August at 8pm when we go live for the final time for Season 1.

Catch all the action from the final round of the Speedcafe.com eSeries 8:00pm tonight on Speedcafe.