What to watch on Stan Sport

Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with IndyCar, the World Rally Championship and the World Rallycross Championship.

The title race is tightening as IndyCar heads to one of the toughest tracks on the calendar in downtown Nashville. It’s Alex Palou’s title to lose with an 80-point lead over Josef Newgarden. The Indianapolis 500 winner heads to the ‘Music City’ off the back of two wins in Iowa where he slashed the deficit.

In 2022, the Kiwi Scotts dominated in Nashville, with the win going the way of Scott Dixon while Scott McLaughlin was second. If one thing is assured, it’s that carnage will rein on the tight and twisty course.

Stan Sport IndyCar coverage from Nashville sees First Practice at 01:40 AEST on Sunday August 6, before qualifying at 04:45 the same day. The Grand Prix of Nashville starts at 02:30 on Monday August 7.

The FIA World Rally Championship heads to its fastest event of the year: Rally Finland, the home event of points leader and 2022 champion, Kallie Rovanpera. The Toyota driver demolished his rivals at last month’s Rally Estonia, setting 13 consecutive fastest stage times to win by 52.6s.

Ott Tanak and the M-Sport Ford team are showing promising pace, while Hyundai – who’d been battling reliability problems – will use Thierry Neuville’s familiarity with the Finnish gravel sections in its chase of Rovanpera and the Toyotas.

Rovanpera leads the drivers’ standings from Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans, with Hyundai’s Neuville third.

Special Stage 1 begins the Stan Sport coverage from 03:00 AEST Monday August 13.

The World Rallycross Championship from Jules Tacheny Circuit in Mettet, Belgium, will see five-time world champion Johan Kristoffersson, team-mate Ole Christian Veiby and brothers Timmy and Kevin Hansen contest the RX2e category.

The premiere RX1e running as been cancelled to enable an ongoing investigation into the paddock fire at Lydden Hill in Dover, UK, which claimed two Lance Delta Evo-Es – that of Sebastien Leon as well as Guerlain Chiccheri’s.

Coverage on Stan Sport starts at 12:00 AEST Monday August 7.