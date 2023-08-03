Van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut

Shane van Gisbergen will make his NASCAR oval debut with a first start in the Truck Series in Indianapolis, days before his second Cup Series start with Trackhouse Racing.

While the Cup Series races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Sunday, August 13, the Truck Series is in action at Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, August 11.

Van Gisbergen will drive the #41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports in a deal announced by Trackhouse Racing, which confirmed his #91 Camaro livery 24 hours earlier.

“The weekend will certainly be a challenge,” said the three-time Supercars champion.

“I’ve seen the trucks race on television and know it’s very competitive and that I’ll have a lot to learn on a short track at IRP.

“I’m used to doing double-headers in Supercars, but this will be a little bit different.

“I’m honoured to join Niece Motorsports and thrilled at getting a chance to climb in a truck.”

The #41 entry will also carry minor backing from Trackhouse sponsor Enhance Health and one of van Gisbergen’s personal backers, Quad Lock.

Niece Motorsports is in a rich vein of form, with Carson Hocevar sitting third in the standings with three races wins to his name so far this year.

The team’s General Manager, Cody Efaw, said, “We are so excited and so honoured to have Shane drive for us at IRP.

“He’s a legend in Australia and New Zealand, but what he did at Chicago has everyone in America talking about his talent.

“We will help him experience oval racing and I am guessing we will learn a lot from him as well.”

IRP is a multi-purpose facility which includes a 0.686-mile oval, and is located seven miles (11km) from The Brickyard.

The Truck start will be an interesting challenge for van Gisbergen, after three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin raised questions about how he would fare on ovals.

The programme means three straight days of NASCAR action for the New Zealander, with practice, qualifying, and the Trucks race on Friday, the latter taking place under lights.

On Saturday, he heads over to IMS for Cup practice and qualifying, then the race on the Sunday.

Brodie Kostecki will make his Cup debut that weekend, driving a MobileX-backed Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.