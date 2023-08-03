PremiAir Racing appoints new Team Manager

PremiAir Racing has announced the appointment of former Supercars Technical Manager Stephen Robertson as its Team Manager.

Robertson has most recently worked as Grove Racing’s Gen3 Project Manager and will take up the position with PremiAir from next month’s Sandown 500.

The development follows the parting of ways with Matty Cook, who held the role of Team Principal, in recent weeks.

Around the same time, Romy Mayer joined the squad’s engineering ranks and filled the Race Engineer role on Tim Slade’s #23 Nulon Camaro last time out at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Robertson, a Scotsman raised in South Africa, has been involved in motorsport since the age of 15, initially in rallying, then Formula Ford, Formula 3000, and DTM.

He was one of the initial appointments at Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2003, as the Chief Mechanic, before moving into a Team Manager role.

After the job as Supercars Technical Manager, Robertson joined Porsche Australia as Technical and Sporting Manager.

On his impending arrival at PremiAir, Team Owner Peter Xiberras said, “Stephen is undeniably an expert in his field and he knows the sport of Supercars inside and out.

“While the timing didn’t work out the first time we talked about Stephen coming on board with us, the stars have aligned this time around and we couldn’t be happier to have him joining our team.

“We have made a lot of strides forward in the last year and a half and we have a lot more to come, and we are confident with Stephen’s experience at the helm as Team Manager that we have the ingredients required to really make our mark.”

Robertson himself said, “I am very excited to be taking up this new role as Team Manager for Nulon Racing.

“Peter and I actually spoke about the possibility back when he was in the process of buying the team initially, and now the timing has lined up nicely for me to make the move back to Queensland and work with the team.

“I have been watching with interest how the team has been developing over the past 18 months and I am looking forward to getting in there, putting myself out there, and trying to bring home the results.

“Nothing happens overnight of course, but we will be working hard on seeing where we can improve and building on things.

“In getting ready to do so, it is great to have the backing of Peter who is so enthusiastic in everything that he is doing and is really passionate about pushing for that win and to see the team do well. Having that driving force is always a plus.”

Grove Racing Team Principal David Cauchi wished Robertson well, saying, “Stephen has been a great contributor to our team over the past 12 months.

“This is a great opportunity for Steve and we wish him all the best for this new challenge.”