Neil Crompton ready to welcome Ultimate Motorsport Prize winners

Supercars Hall of Famer and series lead commentator Neil Crompton is set to play host to the winners of the third annual Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle at the Repco Bathurst 1000 in October.

A tour of the TV compound and a meet and greet with the people that make the TV telecast “tick” is just one of a list of weekend highlights that will be rewarded to the raffle winner and their guest.

The raffle offers possibly the greatest fan prize in world motorsports with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

A limited number of tickets are being offered at just AUD $20 each and fans can buy their tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.

“I think people have difficulty understanding the depth of this prize,” said Crompton.

“It is an incredible “money can’t buy” eye opening experience driven by Pirtek.

“The winners really do have the experience of a lifetime.

“We have had a lot of fun the last couple of years and I look forward to hosting this year’s winners and giving them a totally different perspective on how this show comes together.

“It will be a pretty cool way for them to experience the 60th edition of The Great Race.”

First prize in the raffle also includes a return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, two nights’ accommodation, a three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage with the legendary Dick Johnson, access to the grid before the start of the race.

There’s also a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

On top of that, the winner and their chosen guest will present the winner’s cheque and trophy to the victors of the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge on national TV, receive an exclusive VIP ‘after hours’ tour of the National Motor Racing Museum and a visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director, as well as a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton says the tour of the TV with Crompton provided a serious ‘behind the scenes’ look at the sport and was a valuable part of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize experience.

“Neil and Supercars TV are just a couple of major stakeholders who have contributed to our Ultimate Motorsport Prize again this year and we could not be more grateful,” said Dutton.

“There is no one more knowledgeable about TV or the sport than Neil, so to get a tour of the TV facilities with him is just invaluable as a fan.

“I know the TV compound tour has been a highlight of the prize for our first couple of winners.”

The prize has been made possible through Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.

The winner will be announced on Friday 8 September 2023, allowing a month for the winners to make their arrangements.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

– Return trip for two to the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

– Two nights twin-share accommodation

– Wave the green starter’s flag for the Repco Bathurst 1000

– Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Safety Car

– Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

– Present the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge winners’ trophy and – cheque on Friday night

– Visit to Pirtek Victory lane

– Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

– Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and podium

– VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

– Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

– Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

– A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

– A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

– A visit to Race Control with Supercars Race Director

– A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate memento

– A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

– Two Pirtek merchandise packs