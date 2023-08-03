‘I’m a better driver after Rally1 debut’ says Suninen

Teemu Suninen believes competing at the sharp end of the FIA World Rally Championship with Hyundai Motorsport has made him a much better driver after only one event.

Suninen made his Rally1 debut on last weekend’s Rally Estonia in the third points-scoring i20 N Rally1 car and steered it to a solid top five result with co-driving team-mate, Mikko Markkula.

The 29-year-old was recently named in the team’s Hyundai Motorsport Driver Development Programme and in Estonia he repaid the faith that Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul placed in him.

The step up to a factory-backed car became a possibility following the death of Craig Breen back in April during a pre-event test for Croatia Rally which he had been due to contest as part of his seat share agreement with Dani Sordo.

In the intervening weeks following Breen’s death, Abiteboul – with help from senior management including Hyundai Motorsport President Sean Kim – worked to identify a suitable replacement. From a shortlist of possible candidates, Suninen was the one who impressed the most through his achievements in WRC2.

Summing up his Rally Estonia performance, Suninen revealed that Breen was never far from his thoughts across the weekend. “It is a really special feeling to finish fifth,” said Suninen, who returns to action on next weekend’s Secto Rally Finland – his home fixture of the World Rally Championship. “I’m sure Craig has been following my weekend.

“It would have been nice to have finished on the podium for him, but we didn’t manage it here. I have done all I can to try and work as he had been working, and it’s been an emotional rally for me. I would like to say a big thanks to Hyundai Motorsport and everyone in the team; it is a super environment to work in.

“We were able to make good progress with our driving and experience of the car, and we were improving our times stage by stage. I enjoyed every one of them and I am grateful for the support of the team to help me become an even better driver.”

Abiteboul was full of praise for the old head on young shoulders approach Suninen adopted on his first Rally1 outing which saw him get comfortable with the car first before turning his attention to stage times.

“There was lots for Teemu to learn, particularly the hybrid system, and he didn’t put a foot wrong,” said Abiteboul. “We now look forward to seeing what they can accomplish in Finland.”

