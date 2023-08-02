Reynolds on market as Team 18 weighs options

Eccentric star David Reynolds admits he is on the market as Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt reviews his driver line-up.

Reynolds has been linked to a move from Grove Racing to Team 18, replacing Scott Pye alongside a locked-in Mark Winterbottom.

While Schwerkolt is adamant he hasn’t made a decision on his second driver, Reynolds has left the door open to a switch.

Asked if he was at play in the driver market for next year and beyond, the quirky 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner told Speedcafe Newcast: “Of course I am. I’m out of contract [at the end of this season], so of course.”

Penrite Racing team owner Stephen Grove added to doubts about Reynolds’ future by refusing to commit to re-singing him alongside rookie Matt Payne, who is under long-term contract.

According to Grove, the second Mustang seat will be subject to a searching evaluation later in the year.

Despite the less than ringing endorsement, Reynolds expressed a strong desire to renew with the Braeside squad.

“I’d love to stay – it’s a great team,” he said. “They’re building a really good team. They’ve got a brilliant engineering base. These guys work so hard, it’s ridiculous.

“They’re always the first here and last to leave [the track], and they put their life and soul into it, and I can see that. So, yeah, I’d love to stay.”

By Grove’s own admission, the team has fallen short of its ambitions amid glimpses of strong form in qualifying.

Reynolds has recovered from a slump last year, regaining his speed as equipment failures and general team struggles have blighted the team’s race results.

There was widespread speculation in the Supercars paddock at Sydney Motorsport Park that the colourful veteran, who at 38 has driven for five teams in 15 seasons, is set to replace Pye at Team 18.

Pye is reportedly in a parlous position because the funding of his Camaro entry is ad hoc, with title sponsorship changing regularly.

It’s thought that any Reynolds move would be accompanied by Penrite, who followed him from Erebus to the then Kelly Grove Racing in 2021.

Amid the rampant chatter at SMSP, Team 18 owner Schwerkolt denies he has made a decision on who will partner Winterbottom next year.

Asked about Pye’s future, he responded unequivocally.

“We’re working that out,” he said. “We’re looking at all our options. We haven’t even had a complete plan yet. We’re going to wait for after this weekend, see where we go, what the best option for the team is.

“Could be Scott Pye, could be anyone. I haven’t ruled out anyone. Lots of people say I’ve signed this one or that one; there’s about 10 drivers I think I’ve signed this weekend. But I promise, I have signed no one.

“Had chats with people, but definitely there’s nothing signed. We’re just got to work it out.”

With Winterbottom, who scored Team 18’s first win at Darwin in the DeWalt Tools Racing Camaro, confirmed to continue, the prospect of Reynolds joining would renew their loose partnership at what’s now Tickford Racing from 2012-15.

Schwerkolt wouldn’t speculate on the possible pairing of veterans as opposed to bringing in a young driver, with WAU protégé Ryan Wood previously linked to Team 18.

“I can’t comment on that because I don’t honestly know what we’re doing yet,” he said. “I can’t comment because it’s no good speculating on something that I can’t speculate on. So no comment at all.”

Pressed on the matter, Schwerkolt reiterated that he has only Winterbottom signed and has made no decision on the second driver.

“I can look you in the eye – definitely no driver locked in,” he declared. “And that is the honest truth.”