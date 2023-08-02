Mid-season test key to Doohan Formula 2 turnaround

Jack Doohan singled out Formula 2 a test at Barcelona as the turning point for his 2023 campaign.

The Australian has catapulted himself back into title contention with three rounds of the F1 feeder series remaining after back-to-back Feature race wins in Hungary and Belgium.

It’s a stark contrast to his fortunes at the start of the year when he struggled with an underlying issue with the car.

“I prefer not to comment on the issues as it’s not right for me to say, but it was something fundamental,” Doohan said.

“That was really affecting everything from throttle application to the way the car [responded] when I braked.

“So yeah, we’ve had three very important parts of the car and driving.”

The lightbulb moment for the team came at a test in Barcelona prior to the Monaco round, four rounds into the campaign.

While Doohan had finished second in the Saudi Arabian Feature, results had been hard to come by and left him a mountain to climb.

“Coming back this year, working harder than ever on myself, with the team – ending last year so it’s strong – and yeah, to really come to a track where I had my maiden pole position in my debut season in Formula 2, and to be 18th on the grid and 1.6 seconds or 1.7 seven seconds off there, I couldn’t really believe it,” Doohan recounted.

“Followed by another five rough rounds, not really knowing what the issue was – I just didn’t have the feeling of the car at all. It was a very tricky sensation.

“Luckily in the Barcelona test, we were able to find the problem.

“Straightaway I felt comfortable again,” he added.

“My problem in Monaco was my mind still wasn’t quite right.

“I was focusing on things that were out of my control and a split second like that in Monaco, you’re in the wall.”

Since then, Doohan’s season has been gathering a head of steam, culminating in his most recent performance.

“I learned from that and slowly started to rebuild from there,” he said.

“Everything we built up to that point was meaningless because we went in a completely wrong direction.

“So starting Barcelona race weekend, we’re having to take it step-by-step and find that balance again, and we have now, which I’m very grateful for.

“I’ve learned so much as a person as well, and with all my team, so I’m grateful for these challenges.”

Doohan now sits fourth in the Formula 2 championship standings, 38 points behind Theo Pourchaire who heads the competition.