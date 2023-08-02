Wolff: ‘Trivial things’ holding up new Hamilton deal

Toto Wolff claims only “trivial things” are now holding up a new Mercedes deal with Lewis Hamilton who has removed himself from the negotiations and has left it in the hands of his lawyers.

In the build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix in mid-June, Wolff said at the time it was a case of “days not weeks” that a contract would be finalised.

Seven weeks later and the matter has still to be resolved as we now head into the summer break.

Suggested to Wolff that a likely sticking point was a future ambassadorial position, one that has previously been mentioned for when Hamilton eventually retires from racing, Wolff remarked: “No, we’re not talking about an ambassadorial role post his retirement, nor is that part of the contract negotiations.

“He has many years to go as a driver within this team, and therefore, it’s only about cleaning things up in the contract.

“I know it looks a little bit ‘Why is this not being done and dusted?’, but it’s simply down to trivial things that just need to be cleaned up in contracts, and we need to find the time.”

Ahead of the Hungarian GP, Hamilton said then a conclusion was “very, very close”, although refused to be drawn on the exact nature of his comment.

“It might get announced at the end of the year, I don’t know,” said Hamilton. “Keep(ing) you waiting.

“Honestly, I just don’t have any more information to share. It’s with the lawyers continuously, back and forth, small things.”

Asked by Speedcafe whether he had now removed himself from the negotiations if it was with the lawyers, Hamilton surprisingly revealed: “I’ve not been a part of it the whole time.

“I’ve been removed from it from the beginning. I want to be able to focus on all the other things that I have going on.

“The team’s working on it in the background. There’s no negotiation left, it’s just small bits.”

What is clear, however, is the value Hamilton still possesses in what is a lifelong association with Mercedes, and that he remains ‘a good fit’ for the team and brand.

“He’s been a Mercedes driver since the beginning, when he was eight, 10 years old, and then his years with McLaren within the Mercedes family, and now his 10 years in the Mercedes works team,” said Wolff.

“He’s synonymous with Mercedes, and we’ve gone through so many ups and downs, so many situations that were difficult, on a human side, on a professional side, and so many more hugely positive moments.

“I think that just made us stick together, trust each other, whilst being able to have tough love, and the odd argument, and I think there is such a strong bond that makes him so loyal, and us, too.”