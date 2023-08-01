RaceFuels Grassroots Racing podcast relaunched

Speedcafe has continued its push into the world of podcasting, releasing the first episode of the RaceFuels Grassroots Racing podcast.

Hosted by Speedcafe national journalist Garry O’Brien and commentator Darren Smith, the RaceFuels Grassroots Racing podcast covers national, state and club level motorsport in Australia and New Zealand, celebrating the successes of those who compete and contribute at a local level.

The podcast, in its 30th episode and now under the ownership of Speedcafe, has secured major support from RaceFuels – the leading supplier of racing fuels across Australasia.The latest episode of the Grassroots Racing Podcast features Mal Rose as our guest.

Listen to the Grassroots Racing Podcast here.

Rose epitomises the true spirit of an Australian motor racing privateer. From humble beginnings of piloting his Holden Torana XU-1 in circuit sprints, he foraged to racing internationally at the Nurburgring where ultimately he scored a factory drive.

Rose set no illusions or aspirations. He wanted to race and that is just what he did. After the Torana and some Sports Sedan racing, he did Production Cars where he eventually won the national championship.

He took his Commodore Classic to the Thunderdome which is an amusing story. Then he joined the ranks of V8 Supercars as one of the best Privateers before he decided to take on the world with an iconic Australian muscle car and a couple of locally developed racing Mitsubishi Mirages.

Those are just some of the highlights of an illustrious career, and to hear it all, tune into the RaceFuels Grassroots Racing Podcast.