Pol Espargaro to return at British MotoGP round
Tuesday 1st August, 2023 - 8:54am
GasGas has confirmed the return of Pol Espargaro to MotoGP at this weekend’s British Grand Prix after a long period out due to injury.
Pending a Thursday medical check at Silverstone, the Spaniard will make his first race start all year, after crashing heavily in practice during Round 1 at Portugal’s Portimao.
The incident, in which Espargaro hit a section of wall not protected by an air fence, resulted in eight fractures, including a broken jaw.
He rode again when he saddled up on the GasGas RC16 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in mid-July, during MotoGP’s long summer break, and is now back on an entry list for Round 9 of the season.
“I am really happy to finally have the opportunity to come back after this tough period,” said #44.
“I have been working more than ever in my life to arrive to this day, and for me, being in Silverstone is already a big prize.
“I know that I will need to be patient, and that it will take time to be at my 100 percent again, with both my bike and my body, but I am full of energy to take on this challenge.”
A revised MotoGP round format has been introduced ahead of the trip to Silverstone.
‘Practice 1’ is now ‘Free Practice 1’ given the 45-minute hit-out no longer has a bearing on qualifying order.
The hour-long, second Friday session, to be known simply as ‘Practice’, is now the only session which decides who goes directly into Qualifying 2 and who does not, while Saturday morning’s half-hour of running will be called ‘Free Practice 2’.
Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship by 35 points over Jorge Martin, with Marco Bezzecchi another point behind.
