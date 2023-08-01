PODCAST: Piastri makes his mark but Verstappen claims eight in a row

Red Bull Racing makes it to the midseason break undefeated and with Max Verstappen on an eight-race victory streak, but Oscar Piastri steals the show on Saturday with a superb second in the Sprint.

Join Speedcafe’s expert F1 team of Mat Coch and Ian Parkes as they discuss and analyse the key talking points with Fox Sports’ Michael Lamonato.

From an almost-Piastri’s pole to turmoil at Alpine and everything in between, the Belgian Grand Prix was a massive final weekend of F1 before its summer break.

You can also catch an audio-only Pit Talk on Spotify and Apple iTunes.