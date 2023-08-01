Motorsport governing bodies unite over online abuse

The governing bodies of world motorsport on four and two wheels have come together in an effort to combat online abuse.

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) have signed a charter, pledging to work together to stop hate speech in sport.

Both organisations have agreed to uphold and promote best practices in relation to the prevention, spread, and removal of online hate speech.

They’re also set to open dialogue with those involved in their fields, including drivers, riders, team personnel, officials, governments, and more.

Part of the pledge also is to share knowledge and research about online abuse to eradicate it from sport, and collaborate with other sporting bodies and stakeholders to counter the effects of the practice.

The charter is a key aspect of the FIA’s broader United Against Online Abuse programme, a collaborative effort that includes governments, regulatory institutions, and other sporting bodies.

“The signing of the Charter by FIM is part of our mission to build a global coalition to stop hate speech in sport,” said FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“We are grateful for the support of Jorge Viegas and his team as we take steps to drive out online abuse which has become a blight on all sport.

“Sustained toxicity has reached deplorable levels and we must take collaborative action.

“Only through collaborative action, can we bring about behavioural and regulatory change.”

Jorge Viegas, FIM president, added: “FIM gives its support to the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign alongside the sporting bodies, online platforms, governments and regulatory bodies.

“Sport is a fantastic platform to teach values such as fairness, teamwork, equality, inclusion and respect.

“Together we must do everything possible to promote a transparent, positive sports environment to change attitudes and tackle hate speech and online abuse in sport.”

In addition to the charter signed with FIM, the FIA is also in dialogue with the International Olympic Committee and FIFA and regulatory bodies for athletics, rugby, and more.

The FIA has also launched six scholarships, inviting researchers globally to help stop online hate while earning a Master’s by Research under the auspices of the FIA University.

That has partnered with Dublin City University, a leading research centre in online abuse.

A distance-learning programme, it will run for two years starting from January 2024, with the FIA covering all academic fees and costs.