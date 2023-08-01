Indy NXT champ Lundqvist lands Pagenaud seat at Nashville

2022 Indy NXT series winner Linus Lundqvist will make his IndyCar debut this weekend at Nashville as a fill-in for Simon Pagenaud.

Lundqvist becomes the third driver in four events to fill the breach in the #60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda after Pagenaud’s big crash in practice at Mid-Ohio.

Conor Daly was hastily called up at Mid-Ohio before MSR IMSA driver Tom Blomqvist made his IndyCar debut in Toronto.

Blomqvist is tipped to be shifted into MSR’s IndyCar programme next year but Daly was recalled when the series moved back into oval mode for the Iowa double-header and there is a clash this weekend with the Road America IMSA event.

With Pagenaud still not given medical clearance, Lundqvist finally steps up to the top flight, as team-mate to Helio Castroneves.

“This is a moment I’ve been dreaming of literally since the start of my career,” he said.

“I could not be more excited about the prospect of finally making my NTT IndyCar Series debut; I am extremely grateful to Meyer Shank Racing for this opportunity.

“This will be an incredible experience but also the toughest challenge of my life.

“Sitting on the sidelines all year, it would be a massive task to join any championship toward the end of the season – let alone the NTT IndyCar Series on the streets of Nashville.

“There’s been very little time to prepare, but I feel like the sheer excitement of this moment will make up for some of that.

“Of course, working alongside Helio – one of the true legends of this sport – will also be a huge asset.

“Last but not least, I would like to wish Simon Pagenaud a continued speedy recovery.

“While fully aware of everything I have to learn this weekend, I will do my very best to make him and everyone else on the team proud in Music City.”

Practice on the streets of Nashville starts on Friday afternoon (local time; Saturday morning AEST).