Williams scores GT podium at the Nurburgring

Calan Williams has finished on the Gold Cup podium and brought home a 16th place overall finish in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Endurance Cup three-hour race at the Nurburgring.

The Australian’s #30 BMW WRT BMW M4 GT3 qualified fifth in Gold Cup and 25th overall in Saturday’s rainy qualifying session.

Fifty-four cars took the green flag for the sixth race on the schedule and the fourth Endurance Cup race on the 5.137 km circuit.

Williams’ #30 WRT BMW settled into the third position two minutes into the race and steadily moved through the field.

Winward Racing’s #157 Mercedes-AMG won the Gold Cup ahead of the #19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2.

Fellow Australian Alex Peroni’s Bronze Cup #3 GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO had a difficult day and finished in the 50th position.

The #88 Akkodis ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO was the race’s overall winner. The Mercedes won from pole position for their second win of the season.

The Team Almanar Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO finished second overall and Attempto Racing’s Tresor Orange 1 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II rounded out the the overall podium.

With Williams’ Gold Cup podium finish, the 23-year-old Perth, Western Australia native picked up 15 points to extend his lead in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Gold Drivers standings.

Williams sits in first place in the Gold Drivers Sprint Cup standings and moved up to fifth place in the Gold Drivers Endurance Cup standings.

The #30 WRT BMW team also extended their lead in the Gold Teams standings. The WRT team leads the Gold Team Sprint Cup standings and is in fourth place in the Gold Team Endurance Cup standings.

The #85 GRT Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 won the Silver Cup.

Herberth Motorsport’s #91 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) took Bronze Cup honors.

Pro-Am Cup was led by the #78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS series returns to action 2-3 September for Sprint Cup races at Hockenheim.