Speedcafe.com and SupercarXtra join forces

Speedcafe.com is partnering with SupercarXtra Magazine bringing together two of the biggest names in the Australian motorsport media landscape.

Regarded as an authority on Australia’s top-level touring car championship, SupercarXtra is a quarterly print publication that features in-depth analysis and feature articles on Supercars.

The new arrangement allows readers to subscribe to the magazine directly from the most widely used motorsport website in the nation.

It will also see content supplied in the magazine by Speedcafe.com’s award-winning journalists, as well as the inclusion of a ‘Powered by Speedcafe’ logo on the front cover of the magazine.

The media partnership arrives during a key period of growth and expansion at Speedcafe.com, with the website recording its highest annual readership in its 13-year history in 2022.

It is not the first foray for Speedcafe.com into the print market, with the daily motorsport news site previously publishing race guides and programmes for the Supercars Championship.

Speedcafe.com owner Karl Begg welcomed the partnership.

“Speedcafe.com is pleased to partner with the team at SupercarXtra to provide the latest news in motorsport from Australia and around the world” Begg said.

“We all love the digital world, websites, apps, social media, but at the end of the day the desire to hold something tangible and have something to put on the coffee table is still there for a lot of people.”

“The magazine will be able to draw on Speedcafe’s world class editorial team to supplement the already fantastic SupercarXtra coverage. We are excited to bring additional content to readers from the world of F1, Endurance Racing, Rallying, and of course our strong national motorsport series here at home – this will all be introduced as we transition branding from SupercarXtra to SpeedcafeXtra in the coming months.”

SupercarXtra publisher Allan Edwards is excited about the joint venture.

“This will give us the reach to grow the publication which in turn will avail us with the resources to take the magazine to the next level” Edwards said.

“I’d really like to thank the owners of Speedcafe.com – who clearly believe that print publications are still an important part of the overall media landscape – for their belief in, and support of, the SupercarXtra product.

“As we head towards our quarter of a century anniversary, our small but loyal SupercarXtra team can’t wait to start working with the crew at Speedcafe.com to make this publication even better than it has been over the past 23 years.”

There will also be a number of other new and exciting initiatives that will be unveiled in the near future.

The next edition of the SupercarXtra Magazine will be released around August 7th.

Subscriptions can be purchased by visiting this link