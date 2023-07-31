PHOTOS: Off Track Action at the 2023 Sydney SuperNight
Take a look behind the scenes of the weekend action from Sydney Motorsport Park during the 2023 Sydney SuperNight.
The next round of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship is the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park, which takes place on August 18-20.
Images: InSyde Media
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]