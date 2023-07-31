PHOTOS: 2023 Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix

Images from the final race before the summer break, the 2023 Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen took his eighth consecutive win – Red Bull Racing’s 13th in a row – from team-mate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished in third for a much-needed podium, while Oscar Piastri didn’t make it past the first corner thanks to contact with the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. Daniel Ricciardo also had a race to forget in his second appearance this season for AlphaTauri.

It was a much better showing for both in the Sprint on Saturday, with Piastri qualifying on the front row and chasing Verstappen home to record his first F1 podium.

Read the race report here.

Photos: XPB Images