Cameron plays with S5000 contenders away in Sydney

With two title contenders away, Aaron Cameron seized the opportunity to take three clear wins in Round 4 of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Points leader Joey Mawson was suspended from racing as he was under investigation for the use of a fitness supplement. Cooper Webster was away, racing overseas while James Golding was committed to his Supercar drive.

It didn’t quite start that way for the Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Cameron who qualified on pole for Race 1. Versa Motorsport’s Blake Purdie made a great start from the second row to lead from Aaron Love who was driving Mawson’s Team BRM-run entry.

From third Cameron rallied and passed Love and then proceeded to chase down the tearaway leader. Eventually he was able to make the pass and draw clear while Purdie had to fend off a late challenge from GRM’s Jordan Boys.

Ben Bargwanna finished fourth ahead of Nic Carroll and Kody Garland who was having his S5000 debut aboard the Golding GRM machine. Ahead of a delayed Love, Mark Rosser was able to continue after a clash with Sebastien Amadio who could not, due to suspension damage.

There was no fault with Cameron’s start in Race 2. He outpointed Boys and was never in danger of losing the lead. Boys was challenged by Purdie until the latter ran wide at Turn 1. Love had moved up the order and briefly took third before Purdie regained it. Love then fell prey to Bargwanna on the last lap while Carroll was sixth in front of Garland, Amadio and Rosser.

Cameron made a perfect start in the last, again never headed, and able to break the lap record on the final lap with a new benchmark of 1:25.4355. Boys was second until successfully challenged on the final lap by Purdie. Bargwanna was a clear fourth ahead of Love, Garland, Carroll, Amadio and Rosser.