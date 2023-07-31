BRT ride day laps for Super3 contender

Dunlop Super3 Series title contender Cameron McLeod will drive a Blanchard Racing Team Mustang in today’s Sydney Supercars ride day, Speedcafe understands.

18-year-old McLeod is a rising star in the Supercars pathway and already has a link into BRT through father Ryan, who is the co-founder of the Racer Industries business which is now a subsidiary of CoolDrive.

The third-generation racer, being the grandson of 1987 Bathurst 1000 winner Peter, has thus far scored four (class) race wins in the 2023 Super3 Series and five (class) poles positions from a possible six in a Nissan Altima, and sits second in the series standings.

BRT currently fields Todd Hazelwood at Repco Supercars Championship level and Aaron Love in the Super2 Series, with the Gen2 Ford Mustang which the latter races having been sighted in the adjacent garage to that which the team set up in at SMP over the weekend.

The Box Hill-based squad is in the frame for an expansion to two full-time entries in next year’s Championship season, as well as a possible wildcard at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

It is, however, also on the hunt for a lasting solution to the impending departure of Race Engineer Mirko De Rosa.

He remains working at base in the short-term but is reportedly being replaced at the race track by Sheldon Auhl for the remainder of the 2023 season, including in recent days at ‘Eastern Creek’.

Speedcafe understands, however, that De Rosa will not return in 2024, and that two other crew members have either already exited or are imminently set to do so.

Meanwhile, the ongoing ride day is a chance for teams to not only entertain sponsors and fans but also give enduro co-drivers more mileage before September’s Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

Among them are Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Richie Stanaway, who has told Speedcafe he is open to replacing Shane van Gisbergen in the likely case that the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner does indeed leave for NASCAR at season’s end.