Results: Belgian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 31st July, 2023 - 12:35am

Max Verstappen won his eighth consecutive grand prix

Max Verstappen won his eighth consecutive grand prix – Image: Russell Batchelor/XPB

GAP INT 1:47.009
1 1 VERSTAPPEN LAP 44
+0.903
-33
+0.934
-15
+0.586
-13
 1:50.579 2
2 11 PEREZ +22.3 +22.305
+0.270
-6
+0.767
-3
+0.279
1:51.508 2
3 16 LECLERC +32.2 +9.954
+0.475
-7
+2.945
-11
+0.946
-27
 1:53.706 2
4 44 HAMILTON +49.6 +17.412
-0.370
-12
-1.316
-1
-0.346
-6
 1:47.305 3
5 14 ALONSO +56.1 +6.513
+0.582
-26
+0.323
-8
+0.429
-8
 1:51.552 2
6 63 RUSSELL +63.1 +6.917
+0.901
-41
+0.591
-7
+0.415
-3
 1:52.012 1
7 4 NORRIS +73.7 +10.618
+0.650
-21
+0.519
-13
+0.353
-9
 1:52.445 2
8 31 OCON +74.7 +1.000
+0.910
-28
+0.876
-8
+0.276
-6
 1:51.920 2
9 18 STROLL +79.3 +4.621
+0.523
-27
+0.978
-5
+0.459
-3
 1:52.778 1
10 22 TSUNODA +80.2 +0.881
+0.481
-18
+0.744
-3
+0.314
-2
 1:52.469 2
11 10 GASLY +83.0 +2.863
+1.034
-42
+0.927
-5
+0.595
-15
 1:53.093 1
12 77 BOTTAS +85.1 +2.107
+0.624
-33
+1.487
-4
+0.574
-3
 1:52.234 2
13 24 ZHOU +95.4 +10.250
+0.706
-25
+1.192
-7
+0.289
1:52.006 2
14 23 ALBON +96.1 +0.743
+0.530
-17
+0.926
-5
+0.210
-3
 1:51.451 3
15 20 MAGNUSSEN +101.7 +5.570
+0.862
-29
+1.344
-11
+0.504
-3
 1:53.438 2
16 3 RICCIARDO +103.0 +1.317
+0.851
-27
+0.168
-4
+0.252
-4
 1:52.265 2
17 2 SARGEANT +104.4 +1.405
+0.943
-21
+1.286
-6
+0.625
-4
 1:52.590 3
18 27 HULKENBERG +110.4 +5.974
+1.461
-36
+2.165
-15
+1.312
-38
 1:54.845 2
55 SAINZ 21L 21L
32.748
311
52.157
181
38.458
RETIRED 2
81 PIASTRI
109
STOP

