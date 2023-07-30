Results: Belgian Grand Prix
Monday 31st July, 2023 - 12:35am
|GAP
|INT
|1:47.009
|1
|1
|VERSTAPPEN
|LAP
|44
|
+0.903
|
-33
|
+0.934
|
-15
|
+0.586
|
-13
|1:50.579
|2
|2
|11
|PEREZ
|+22.3
|+22.305
|
+0.270
|
-6
|
+0.767
|
-3
|
+0.279
|1:51.508
|2
|3
|16
|LECLERC
|+32.2
|+9.954
|
+0.475
|
-7
|
+2.945
|
-11
|
+0.946
|
-27
|1:53.706
|2
|4
|44
|HAMILTON
|+49.6
|+17.412
|
-0.370
|
-12
|
-1.316
|
-1
|
-0.346
|
-6
|1:47.305
|3
|5
|14
|ALONSO
|+56.1
|+6.513
|
+0.582
|
-26
|
+0.323
|
-8
|
+0.429
|
-8
|1:51.552
|2
|6
|63
|RUSSELL
|+63.1
|+6.917
|
+0.901
|
-41
|
+0.591
|
-7
|
+0.415
|
-3
|1:52.012
|1
|7
|4
|NORRIS
|+73.7
|+10.618
|
+0.650
|
-21
|
+0.519
|
-13
|
+0.353
|
-9
|1:52.445
|2
|8
|31
|OCON
|+74.7
|+1.000
|
+0.910
|
-28
|
+0.876
|
-8
|
+0.276
|
-6
|1:51.920
|2
|9
|18
|STROLL
|+79.3
|+4.621
|
+0.523
|
-27
|
+0.978
|
-5
|
+0.459
|
-3
|1:52.778
|1
|10
|22
|TSUNODA
|+80.2
|+0.881
|
+0.481
|
-18
|
+0.744
|
-3
|
+0.314
|
-2
|1:52.469
|2
|11
|10
|GASLY
|+83.0
|+2.863
|
+1.034
|
-42
|
+0.927
|
-5
|
+0.595
|
-15
|1:53.093
|1
|12
|77
|BOTTAS
|+85.1
|+2.107
|
+0.624
|
-33
|
+1.487
|
-4
|
+0.574
|
-3
|1:52.234
|2
|13
|24
|ZHOU
|+95.4
|+10.250
|
+0.706
|
-25
|
+1.192
|
-7
|
+0.289
|1:52.006
|2
|14
|23
|ALBON
|+96.1
|+0.743
|
+0.530
|
-17
|
+0.926
|
-5
|
+0.210
|
-3
|1:51.451
|3
|15
|20
|MAGNUSSEN
|+101.7
|+5.570
|
+0.862
|
-29
|
+1.344
|
-11
|
+0.504
|
-3
|1:53.438
|2
|16
|3
|RICCIARDO
|+103.0
|+1.317
|
+0.851
|
-27
|
+0.168
|
-4
|
+0.252
|
-4
|1:52.265
|2
|17
|2
|SARGEANT
|+104.4
|+1.405
|
+0.943
|
-21
|
+1.286
|
-6
|
+0.625
|
-4
|1:52.590
|3
|18
|27
|HULKENBERG
|+110.4
|+5.974
|
+1.461
|
-36
|
+2.165
|
-15
|
+1.312
|
-38
|1:54.845
|2
|55
|SAINZ
|21L
|21L
|
32.748
|
311
|
52.157
|
181
|
38.458
|RETIRED
|2
|81
|PIASTRI
|
109
|
STOP
