SVG: ‘I agree with what Waters said’

Shane van Gisbergen has seemingly reiterated his dissatisfaction with Supercars, after qualifying on pole position for Race 19 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver pipped Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner to top spot in the afternoon’s 15-minute qualifying hit-out, after losing a podium due to a controversial penalty on the evening prior.

“I’ve just got to thank the team,” van Gisbergen said in his post-session television interview.

“Like, I’m struggling with this thing, but yeah, the car’s awesome, and obviously Broc [Feeney, team-mate] third there as well, the team have done a great job.

“Let’s see what happens. Let’s see how they try and take this one off us.”

Cameron Waters was third to the chequered flag in Race 18 but lost the place due to a five-second penalty hanging over his head for an unsafe release.

The Tickford Racing driver had exploded on his radio when he was told of that penalty, asking, “What the f**k is wrong with this sport?” before adding, “They wonder why all their drivers want to f***en leave them.”

That was taken by most as a reference at least to van Gisbergen, whose future in Supercars beyond the current season is in big doubt.

SVG himself, who would have inherited third place in Race 18 if not for a five-second penalty of his own for a driving infringement, played up to those doubts.

Asked this afternoon by pit lane reporter Garth Tander if he felt like a result got taken off him last night, the New Zealander simply replied, “I agree with what Waters said.”

Chaz Mostert had put Waters’ radio rant down to being in the heat of the moment, although it seems now that the comments were not far off the money with respect to at least the three-time Supercars champion in Car #97.