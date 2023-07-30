> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: 2023 Belgian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th July, 2023 - 4:15pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.

Read the Qualifying session report here.

1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
2. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
5. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
6. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
7. Lando Norris
McLaren
8. George Russell
Mercedes
9. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
10. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
12. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
13. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
14. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
15. Alex Albon
Williams
16. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
17. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
18. Logan Sargeant
Williams
19. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
20. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas

Penalties

Car 1 – Max Verstappen – Five places for new gearbox
Car 20 – Kevin Magnussen – Three places for impending Charles Leclerc in qualifying

