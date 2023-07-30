Starting Grid: 2023 Belgian Grand Prix
Sunday 30th July, 2023 - 4:15pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.
Read the Qualifying session report here.
|1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|2. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|5. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|6. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|7. Lando Norris
McLaren
|8. George Russell
Mercedes
|9. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|10. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|13. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|15. Alex Albon
Williams
|16. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|17. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|18. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|19. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|20. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
Penalties
Car 1 – Max Verstappen – Five places for new gearbox
Car 20 – Kevin Magnussen – Three places for impending Charles Leclerc in qualifying
