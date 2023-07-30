> News > Formula 1

Results: Belgian Grand Prix Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th July, 2023 - 2:16am

Full results from the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11
2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 6.677
3 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 10.733
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 12.648
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 15.016
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren 16.052
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 16.757
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 16.822
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 22.41
10 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 22.806
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 25.007
12 23 Alex Albon Williams 26.303
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 27.006
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 32.986
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 36.342
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 37.571
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 37.827
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 39.267
19 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
20 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

