Results: Belgian Grand Prix Sprint
Sunday 30th July, 2023 - 2:16am
Full results from the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6.677
|3
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|10.733
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|12.648
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|15.016
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|16.052
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|16.757
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16.822
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|22.41
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|22.806
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|25.007
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|26.303
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|27.006
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|32.986
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|36.342
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|37.571
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|37.827
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|39.267
|19
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|20
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]