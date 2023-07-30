Results: 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight Race 19
Sunday 30th July, 2023 - 4:49pm
Complete results from Race 19 at Round 7 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.
Results: Race 19, Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Race time
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:04.6373
|2
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:09.8648
|3
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|36
|57:20.3036
|4
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:20.7355
|5
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:23.3440
|6
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|36
|57:24.2091
|7
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|36
|57:25.3193
|8
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:27.7419
|9
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:30.1569
|10
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:32.3760
|11
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:35.0430
|12
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:36.1464
|13
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|36
|57:39.6723
|14
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:40.0482
|15
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:41.9208
|16
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:42.1340
|17
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|36
|57:42.6433
|18
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|57:46.6912
|19
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|36
|57:47.9001
|20
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|36
|57:48.8940
|21
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|36
|57:52.9278
|22
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|36
|57:54.9740
|23
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|36
|57:56.1380
|24
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|58:00.0780
|25
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|36
|58:07.3249
Fastest lap (bonus): Jack Smith, 1:31.8393, Lap 24
