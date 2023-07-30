> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight Race 19

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th July, 2023 - 4:49pm

Complete results from Race 19 at Round 7 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

Read the session report here.

Results: Race 19, Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:04.6373
2 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:09.8648
3 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 36 57:20.3036
4 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:20.7355
5 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:23.3440
6 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 36 57:24.2091
7 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 36 57:25.3193
8 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:27.7419
9 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:30.1569
10 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:32.3760
11 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:35.0430
12 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:36.1464
13 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 36 57:39.6723
14 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:40.0482
15 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:41.9208
16 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:42.1340
17 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 36 57:42.6433
18 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 36 57:46.6912
19 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 36 57:47.9001
20 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 36 57:48.8940
21 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 36 57:52.9278
22 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 36 57:54.9740
23 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 36 57:56.1380
24 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 36 58:00.0780
25 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 36 58:07.3249

Fastest lap (bonus): Jack Smith, 1:31.8393, Lap 24

