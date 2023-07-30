Nash Morris dominates Race 2

Nash Morris has made it two from two in another TekworkX Motorsport one-two in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia.

Race 1 winner Morris won from team-mate Aron Shields for the second race running. The pair ran one-two throughout Race 1 and started side-by-side off the front row for the Sunday morning race at the Sydney Motorsport Park Sydney SuperNight event.

This time however, it was Shields who led the way and he did so for 13 of the 14 laps. On the last circuit Morris pulled of a passing move at Turn 6 to take the victory.

They finished virtually line astern but a mammoth 8.6s ahead of third placed Marco Giltrap. The Earl Bamber Motorsports driver was fourth on the opening lap and before he passed McElrea Racing’s Lachlan Bloxsom in a bold move at Turn 7 on the second lap.

Bloxsom was chased for the remainder of the race by a group of five which was initially headed by Pro-Am leader Adrian Flack, also out of the EBM stable. In the end the latter would finish in sixth place behind Grove Racing’s Oscar Targett.

EBM’s Zac Stichbury was next as Hamish Fitzsimmons (TekworkX) took advantage of Ronan Murphy’s attempt to get by fellow New Zealander Stichbury and relegated the Sonic Racing to ninth on Lap 9.

Murphy’s Sonic teammate Marcos Flack finished 10th while there was nothing in the dice for the next spot with Tom McLennan able to wrestle it away from Tom Taplin after McLennan salvaged a hairy moment at Turn 1. Also in the that fight was Sam Shahin who started 23rd and made up 10 positions as well as placing second in Pro-Am.

Matt Slavin, Andrew Goldie, Casper Tresidder and David Grieg completed the top six in Pro Am while Class B again went to Brad Carr with Lachlan Harburg second in class ahead of Brayden Taylor and Phil Morriss.

