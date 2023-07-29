McLaren reject Norris favouritism

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has reaffirmed the team’s needs come above those of Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri as the team rides a wave of strong form.

Piastri sensationally missed out on pole in the F1 Shootout in Belgium by just 0.011s before going on to lead the F1 Sprint after pitting on the opening lap.

Pole-sitter Max Verstappen reclaimed the place later in the race, though Piastri held on to record his first F1 podium in a stellar performance.

It came a week after McLaren opted to pit Norris first in Hungary, which saw him move ahead of Piastri after the opening round of stops.

That decision saw the team criticised for putting Piastri at a disadvantage, despite Stella explaining at the time that his team protected the most at-risk driver.

Speaking in Belgium following Piastri’s starring role in the F1 Sprint, the McLaren boss reaffirmed the fact that the needs of the team come first.

“We pitted, in Hungary, Lando before Oscar, which is what you do, because you are covering somebody that pitted, so you pick the next car that is exposed,” Stella said when asked by Speedcafe.

“This meant that there was an undercut by Lando, which wasn’t at all anything that the team planned – actually, they came out very, very close to each other.

“And let me say, the situation would have been managed by simply offering the same opportunity to Oscar in the following spot.”

While in Hungary it made sense to pit Norris, the second car on the road, first, Stella went on to explain that in Belgium it made more sense to box Piastri, who ran second to Verstappen at the time.

“It made sense for the team to pit Oscar first, because he was the one that would have taken bigger benefit, being at the front,” Stella explained.

“We think as a team,” he added.

“The good situation we can enjoy is that both drivers are supportive.

“There’s no reason why our Australian supporters should think that we favoured Lando in that case, and I hope that this was proven today.

“We think as a team, and our drivers support it.”

Piastri will line up fifth for Sunday’s grand prix, gaining a spot courtesy of a grid penalty for Verstappen, with Norris toe line up seventh.