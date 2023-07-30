Gray scores breakthrough 86 Series victory

Rylan Gray scored his first win in a shortened third race of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Gray held out series points leader Ryan Casha and weekend overall winner Cody Burcher.

Burcher won the start and led from Gray, Casha, Campbell Logan, Jordan Shalala and Reuben Goodall. Then followed Jack Westbury in front of Jarrod Hughes with the Toyota guest drivers Chris Pither and Warren Luff chasing.

On the second lap Marcus LaDelle went around at Turn 2, just before Gray overtook Burcher at Turn 6. With a brief loss of momentum for Burcher, Casha was able to take advantage and relegated him to third at Turn 9.

On the next circuit at Turn 2, Ryan Hadden was tipped into a spin on the inside of the corner which left Bradi Owen nowhere to go but to make contact. Rossi Johnson went the outside and bounced off the track. His car dropped its load of oil which immediately ignited and started a small grass fire.

After four laps behind the Safety Car, the race resumed, and Gray held off Casha for the two laps until the chequered flag. Burcher maintained third ahead of Logan while Westbury was able to pass Goodall and then Shalala for fifth.

Hughes held his spot ahead of Pither while Brock Stinson and Lachlan Bloxsom were able to get by Luff. It was a hectic battle with Clay Richards in the mix. Oscar Targett finished 14th just behind them and ahead of Ryan Tomsett, James Wilkins and Cooper Barnes.

Matt Hillyer came in 18th with the rear bumper assembly hanging off, with Tom Davies, Ben Gomersall, Hayden Hume, Alice Buckley, Max Geoghegan and James Holdsworth ensuing.

Casha maintained his points lead over Logan while Burcher is third in front of Westbury and Goodall.