Fittipaldi wins F2 Feature, Doohan sixth

Enzo Fittipaldi won the Formula 2 Sprint race in Belgium after overcoming Richard Verschoor in the closing laps.

The Brazilian started third, gaining a spot when Jehan Daruvala was forced out in the early laps before biding his time until the closing laps.

Theo Pourchaire moved up to third while Jack Doohan improved from 11th to sixth in 17 laps of racing.

From pole, Daruvala short clear into the La Source, with daylight back to Verschoor in second and Fittipaldi in third.

Pourchaire made short work of Ralph Boschung, easing by on the Kemmel Straight, a move repeated by Frederik Vesti a lap later as the Campos Racing driver slipped from fourth on the grid to sixth.

Dennis Hauger too was able to move around the outside of the second-row starter as Boschung continued to down the order in the early stages.

At the end of Lap 3, race leader Daruvala took to the lane, where his team was not expecting him.

The Indian was forced to retire, the headrest having come free from his car.

It coincided with Amaury Cordeel coming to a halt at Paul Frere Curve, drawing the Safety Car.

Racing resumed as the field started Lap 5 with a fevered battle on the run out of Raidillon.

That saw Doohan shape up for a move on Zane Maloney into Les Combes, though eh could make the move stick.

He had another look into the chicane at the end of the lap, only to lock the brakes and do well not only to not spin, but hold ninth.

The Australian made the move next time around, and quickly closed on Boschung as he continued his march forward.

Completed the pass took a further two laps as Doohan struggled for traction out of La Source, inhibiting his ability to attack.

Eventually he got through, though not without Boschung weaving down Kemmel Straight to break the tow.

Doohan was not be refused, however, going the long way around the claim seventh place.

Ahead, Victor Martins and Vesti began to squabble, allowed Doohan to close in with five laps remaining.

With DRS aiding his cause, Martins passed Vesti on Lap 14 on the run down the Kemmel Straight.

He quickly skipped clear into a lonely fifth place while Vesti soon had Doohan for company.

Out front, Fittipaldi was beginning to attack Verschoor for the lead.

A better run through La Source and Eau Rouge on the penultimate lap made Fittipaldi’s job easy in the end, cruising into the lead courtesy of the DRS.

On the final lap, Doohan passed Vesti into Les Combes to take sixth, the championship leader offering no defence.

Fittipaldi went on to win by 2.3s over Verschoor with Pourchaire third, the Brazilian’s first success in the F1 feeder category.

Doohan was sixth at the flag, 6.074s back from Martins while Vesti held on ahead of Ayumu Iwasa after the pair battled through the chicane on the final lap.