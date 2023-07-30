Burcher doubles up for second 86 Series win

Cody Burcher became the first multiple race winner with victory in Race 2 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series in Sydney.

Burcher grabbed the lead from pole position and withstood the challenge from Campbell Logan throughout most of the race, and then go onto win by 2.1s over Rylan Gray and points leader Ryan Casha.

Logan was second and put in a strong bid to take victory and possibly the series lead. But at Turn 6 on Lap 12, the clutch blew, and did well to salvage fourth.

While Logan slotted into second off the start, Matt Hillyer was slower away from the front row and was briefly fourth behind Gray. Cash was next in front of Jordan Shalala, Marcus LaDelle, Brock Stinson, Ryan Hadden and Jarrod Hughes.

Despite a sketchy moment out of Turn 7 a lap later, Shalala was able to go into the next corner and pass Casha. At same time Jack Westbury picked up a couple of spots to ninth before he suffered a smashed windscreen, caused by a braking marker.

Hillyer started falling down the order from Lap 4 onwards, the result of a bump that knocked out his ABS. Casha was able to repass Shalala as the pair relegated Hillyer and ultimately finished third and fifth respectively.

Sixth in the end was Reuben Goodall who improved an impressive 13 places as Westbury soldiered on to be next, despite no vision and showered in glass. Stinson was ninth in front of Hadden and the Toyota guest drivers Chris Pither and Warren Luff.

They were followed by Bradi Owen, Lachlan Bloxsom, Oscar Targett, Clay Richards, James Wilkins, Ryan Tomsett, Hayden Hume and Cooper Barnes. Hillyer finished 21st in front of Rossi Johnson, Tom Davies, Max Geoghegan, Jordan Freestone, Ben Gomersall and Alice Buckley after she had an early lose at Turn 2.

The 86 Series is back on track for Race 3 at 14:25 AEST.