Borg extends SuperUtes series lead with Sydney round win

Aaron Borg has won Round 2 of the V8 SuperUtes at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight to make it two consecutive round wins and extend his series points lead.

The Isuzu D-MAX had to overcome Race 3 winner David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) in the last to finalise the result which left the latter second overall ahead of Ryal Harris (Toyota Hilux).

Borg was off pole for the third race with Sieders alongside. Off the start Borg was slow as Sieders led and Adam Marjoram (Mitsubishi Triton) snared second. They were followed David Casey (D-Max), Harris, Harrison Gray (Triton), Jimmy Vernon (Triton), Ben Walsh (Hilux), George Gutierrez (Holden Colorado) and Craig Woods (Hilux).

On the second lap Walsh and Vernon tangled at Turn 2 and a lap later Borg relieved Marjoram of second place. Woods was also moving up the order. Further advancement came when Harris passed Casey and then had contact with Marjoram who spun out of Turn 2.

Sieders won from a closing Borg with Harris third. Gray and Woods both passed Casey while Holly Espray (D-Max) won her scrap with Adrian Cottrell (Colorado) for seventh. Gutierrez finished behind Jaiden and Gerard Maggs in their respective Triton and Ford Ranger.

Sieders’ lead in Race 4 was short-lived for Borg wrestled away the front running Mazda at Turn 7 on the second tour. Harris was a close third and the three had quickly gapped Gray who headed Casey, Marjoram, Woods and Espray.

Woods was on another charge and moved to fourth within a couple of laps, as Harris would get a better run out of Turn 11 on Lap 3 to side draft his way past Sieders before the first corner.

Marjoram finished close behind Woods while Casey was next in front of Espray as Gray was eighth in front of Jaiden Maggs, Cottrell, Vernon, Lachlan Gardner (BT-50), Chris Formosa (Ranger) and Walsh.

Going to the third round at The Bend Motorsport Park on August 18-20, Borg is on 490 points, well ahead of Adam Marjoram (396) with Craig Woods third on 378.