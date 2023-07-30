Barry Ryan reveals community service obligation

Barry Ryan has revealed what community service he is set to undertake as part of his punishment for swearing in a television interview.

The Erebus Motorsport CEO was fined $5000 although half is suspended until the end of the calendar year on the proviso that there is no similar breach before then.

A further condition of the suspended fine is that Ryan undertake “an activity of service to the motorsport community to be determined by the CEO of Motorsport Australia,” according to the stewards report.

Speaking during the post-Race 19 television show, Ryan indicated what that entails.

“Apparently, I’ve got to show some respect to the stewards and I’ve got to sit in on a Super2 session and I get to learn what their job’s about and how hard it is,” he said.

“I’m going to take a violin in and make sure they’re all happy.”

Ryan was left incensed when Shane van Gisbergen peppered the rear of Will Brown’s #9 Coca-Cola Camaro on the final lap of Race 18 and then made the pass for an effective third place as they ran towards Turn 9.

As it turned out, stewards would soon issue a penalty against van Gisbergen anyway, meaning Brown re-inherited the final podium position in the official classification.

It is understood that the fine was part-suspended due to Ryan apologising for the foul-mouthed comments, as he did when he spoke again on television just prior to this afternoon’s qualifying session.

“Firstly, I apologise for anyone I offended last night with my language,” he remarked.

“I’ve got a bit of a potty mouth and I should grow up, I guess; that’s what I’ve been told.”

On the fine, the Erebus boss admitted, “I’ve just got to cop it. I did something wrong so I’ve just got to accept it, move on, and be better.”

The punishment which he will serve out is similar to that incurred by future Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen for pushing Esteban Ocon at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was ordered to observe the work of Formula E stewards and then also participate in an FIA International Stewards Programme case study.

Officially, Ryan’s breach pertained to ‘conduct prejudicial’, specifically Rule B6.5.4 of the Supercars Operations Manual.

That rule reads, in full:

6.5.4 Conduct Prejudicial

6.5.4.1 A person must not do any act, make any omission or engage in any conduct which includes words which is or may be reasonably:

a) Seen as being prejudicial to the interests of any Event, or

b) Likely to bring the sport of motor racing into disrepute.

The next Dunlop Super2 Series round takes place at the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on September 15-17.