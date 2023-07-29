WAU’s Hillyer takes 86 Series pole

Matt Hillyer has taken pole position for the first race of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series second round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United backed junior development driver who currently leads the Australian Formula Ford Series, qualified 20th and finished 22nd overall in Townsville. In Sydney he outpointed 33 rivals with a best lap of 1:47.7611 for the first race pole position.

He edged out Townsville Race 3 winner and second in the points Campbell Logan by 0.13s, while Jordan Shalala was third quickest in front of Cody Burcher and Round 1 overall winner Ryan Casha.

Ben Gomersall was sixth in the order and followed by Rylan Gray, Brock Stinson, Jack Westbury and Marcus LaDelle who clean swept the opening round of the Scholarship Series at the western Sydney circuit earlier in the year.

Outside of the top 10 were Ryan Hadden, Jordan Freestone, Bradi Owen and the first of the Toyota guest drivers Warren Luff. Fifteenth fastest was Jarrod Hughes who had a front row spot at the previous round until a scrutineering issue.

Next was Ryan Tomsett ahead of the second guest driver Chris Pither and Rossi Johnson. Like Hughes, Jarrod Wanzek lost his qualifying time (the session’s fastest) in Queensland due to a weight issue. He took the strategy of waiting this time until many had posted laps and left his run until the end, but couldn’t better 15th.

Just behind him on times was Max Geoghegan who had an oil line issue on Friday and was still have a handling issue due to damage at Round 1. At the Scholarship Series third round he won the three races. This time he finished the Sydney session ahead of Clay Richards, Tom Davis, Cooper Barnes and Reuben Goodall who is third in the points standings.

Alice Buckley and Michael Sherwell made up the top 26 which was a spread of just under one second from the pole time. Those at the back who were expected to be further up the field included Hayden Hume, Lachlan Bloxsom and Oscar Targett.