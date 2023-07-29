Waters explodes over radio after penalty

Cameron Waters has exploded over the radio during Race 18 at Sydney Motorsport Park after Race Control penalised the Tickford Mustang driver.

Waters in Car #6 was given a five-second penalty after an unsafe pit release earlier in the race when the Monster Mustang left its pit bay into the path of Broc Feeney in Car #88.

“What the f**k is wrong with this sport,” said Waters over the radio to his race engineer Sam Potter. “They wonder why all their drivers want to f***en leave them,” Waters replied.

Waters was in second place on Lap 42 when the penalty was issued by Race Control, sandwiched behind the two Erebus Motorsport Camaros with Brodie Kostecki leading and Will Brown behind in third.

Making the penalty an even greater blow was the earlier Safety Car, which was deployed after David Reynolds’ Penrite Racing Mustang was stranded on the infield of the final corner.

Waters crossed the line third, with the time penalty dropping him to sixth before a controversial penalty for Shane van Gisbergen saw him elevated to fifth, pending any investigation from Red Bull Ampol Racing team on car #97’s result.

The race was won by Brodie Kostecki after a Safety Car threw pole-sitter Andre Heimgartner’s one-stop strategy into disarray, ironically by David Reynolds who also looked to be running the same single-stop race.