Starting Grid: Belgian Sprint
Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 9:55pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Belgian Sprint from Spa-Francorchamps.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|3. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|4. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|5. Lando Norris
McLaren
|6. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|8. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|9. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|10. George Russell
Mercedes
|11. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12. Alex Albon
Williams
|13. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|15. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|18. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|19. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
