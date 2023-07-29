> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Belgian Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 9:55pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Belgian Sprint from Spa-Francorchamps.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
3. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
4. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
5. Lando Norris
McLaren
6. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
8. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
9. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
10. George Russell
Mercedes
11. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
12. Alex Albon
Williams
13. Logan Sargeant
Williams
14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
15. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
17. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
18. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
19. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
20. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas

