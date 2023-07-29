Sieders and Harris split V8 SuperUte wins

David Sieders and Ryal Harris have taken a win each at Round 2 of the Haltech V8 SuperUtes at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sieders grabbed the lead from the outset of Race 1 and led all the way in his Mazda BT-50 before Harris had to pass several to take the reverse top 9, half points, second race in his Toyota Hilux.

Round 1 winner David Borg (Isuzu D-Max) was the fastest qualifier but could not convert his pole position to the race lead. He was outpointed by Sieders in the opening foray and despite his best attempts, Borg could not get past Sieders.

Harris chased the duo throughout for third while Adam Marjoram (Mitsubishi Triton) was able to pass Craig Woods (Hilux) to secure fourth. The latter had an excursion later at Turn 1 which dropped him to ninth behind Harrison Gray (Triton), David Casey (D-Max), Ben Walsh (Hilux) and Jimmy Vernon (Triton).

Behind Woods it was Holly Espray (D-Max) who was promoted to ninth and pole for Race 2 when Gray received a post-race 5s penalty. The latter was relegated to 11th ahead of George Gutierrez (Holden Colorado) who started 21st due to electrical gremlins in qualifying.

It was a frantic first lap of Race 2 where Woods led Marjoram to Turn 2. Walsh was down the outside of Woods but a touch from behind and subsequent contact with his team-mate, put him out.

Woods lost his lead to Vernon on the second lap and was overtaken by Harris who then went after Vernon to take the lead on Lap 5. He pushed away to win by 3.1s while Borg and Sieders worked their way to second and third.

Wood was able to retake Vernon to finish fourth as Marjoram chased them ahead of Gutierrez, Casey, Gray and Jaiden Maggs. Espray was running strongly early until a couple of mishaps at Turn 2. She recovered for 11th ahead of debutant Lachlan Gardner after he crashed out at Turn 3 in the first race.

The SuperUtes return for Race 3 at 09:05 AEST tomorrow, Sunday July 30.